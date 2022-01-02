D'Andre Swift will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Swift's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Swift has put up 0 rushing yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

