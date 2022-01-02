Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).
- The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Swift has put up 0 rushing yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
140
36.9%
555
4
17
37.8%
4.0
Jamaal Williams
129
34.0%
536
2
19
42.2%
4.2
Craig Reynolds
48
12.7%
224
0
3
6.7%
4.7
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.7%
118
1
1
2.2%
6.6
Powered By Data Skrive