January 2, 2022
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

D'Andre Swift will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Swift's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 140 of those attempts (36.9%).
  • The Lions have thrown the football in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Conceding 114.6 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Swift has put up 0 rushing yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

