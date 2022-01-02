Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents play in Week 17 when Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has racked up 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has handled 70, or 16.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Johnson, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Johnson has piled up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

He also has 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game) on six catches.

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

