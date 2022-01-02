Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents play in Week 17 when Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has racked up 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has handled 70, or 16.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Johnson, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has piled up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
  • He also has 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game) on six catches.

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

