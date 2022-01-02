Publish date:
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has racked up 70 carries for 398 yards (26.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has added 17 catches for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has handled 70, or 16.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Johnson, in six matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball four times (averaging 14.5 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has piled up nine carries for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
- He also has 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game) on six catches.
Johnson's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive