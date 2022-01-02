Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has hauled in 83 passes and leads his team with 1,041 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
- Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Moore's 70.3 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints are 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Moore was targeted 12 times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Moore has totaled 187 yards on 17 catches, averaging 62.3 yards per game on 33 targets.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
