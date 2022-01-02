Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Bookmakers have posted player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has hauled in 83 passes and leads his team with 1,041 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
  • Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Moore's 70.3 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints are 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Moore was targeted 12 times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Moore has totaled 187 yards on 17 catches, averaging 62.3 yards per game on 33 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

