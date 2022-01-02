Bookmakers have posted player props for D.J. Moore ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has hauled in 83 passes and leads his team with 1,041 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 144 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.

Moore has been the target of 27.2% (144 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Moore's 70.3 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints are 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Moore was targeted 12 times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.

Over his last three outings, Moore has totaled 187 yards on 17 catches, averaging 62.3 yards per game on 33 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

