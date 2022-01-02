Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has run for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 108 yards.

He has handled 86, or 18.0%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Foreman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 102.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman picked up 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

During his last three games, Foreman has rushed for 172 yards on 44 carries (57.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has tacked on four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4 Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4

