January 2, 2022
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has run for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 108 yards.
  • He has handled 86, or 18.0%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Foreman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 102.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman picked up 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • During his last three games, Foreman has rushed for 172 yards on 44 carries (57.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

