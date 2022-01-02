Publish date:
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has run for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 108 yards.
- He has handled 86, or 18.0%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Foreman will go up against a Dolphins squad that allows 102.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- Foreman and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman picked up 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- During his last three games, Foreman has rushed for 172 yards on 44 carries (57.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has tacked on four catches for 42 yards (14.0 per game).
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
