January 2, 2022
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) face off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has added 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 98.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • He also added 21 yards on four carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

