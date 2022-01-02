Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) face off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has added 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 98.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.

The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.

He also added 21 yards on four carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6%

