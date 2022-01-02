Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has added 126 rushing yards (8.4 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott recorded 183 passing yards, 98.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Cardinals.
- The 225.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8%) for 330 yards with four touchdown passes.
- He also added 21 yards on four carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg), completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
