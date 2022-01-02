Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 52 points seven of 15 times.
  • In 26.7% of Arizona's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 52.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 4.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 50.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has 12 wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Dallas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys put up 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals allow (20.4).
  • When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (324.3).
  • When Dallas piles up over 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).
  • Arizona has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys allow (20.5).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys give up.
  • When Arizona churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • In seven games at home this season, Dallas has gone over the total five times.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
  • On the road, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread, and 7-1 overall.
  • On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in eight road games, Arizona has hit the over four times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

