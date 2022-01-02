The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) will aim to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 17 clash against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 52 points seven of 15 times.

In 26.7% of Arizona's games this season (4/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 4.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 50.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has 12 wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Dallas has hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals allow (20.4).

When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cowboys collect 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals allow per outing (324.3).

When Dallas piles up over 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys allow (20.5).

When Arizona puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 376.5 yards per game, 26.3 more yards than the 350.2 the Cowboys give up.

When Arizona churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In seven games at home this season, Dallas has gone over the total five times.

Cowboys home games this season average 51.0 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

On the road, Arizona is 7-1 against the spread, and 7-1 overall.

On the road, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight road games, Arizona has hit the over four times.

Cardinals away games this season average 48.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

