January 2, 2022
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Dallas Goedert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has put together 50 passes for 759 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 50.6 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
  • Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his seven matchups against the Football Team, Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards average is 7.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.
  • Goedert's 15 grabs over his last three outings have yielded 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

