There will be player prop betting options available for Dallas Goedert before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has put together 50 passes for 759 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 50.6 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.

Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his seven matchups against the Football Team, Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards average is 7.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.

Goedert's 15 grabs over his last three outings have yielded 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

