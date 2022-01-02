Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has put together 50 passes for 759 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 50.6 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 15.9% (69 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
- Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his seven matchups against the Football Team, Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards average is 7.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Goedert was targeted four times, picking up 28 yards on two receptions.
- Goedert's 15 grabs over his last three outings have yielded 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
