Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has taken 226 attempts for a team-leading 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- And he has caught 30 passes for 221 yards (14.7 per game).
- His team has run the ball 416 times this season, and he's taken 226 of those attempts (54.3%).
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 18th in the NFL, conceding 115.3 yards per game.
- This year the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Cook has 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
226
54.3%
1,067
6
45
54.2%
4.7
Alexander Mattison
129
31.0%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.7%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.7%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
