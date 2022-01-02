Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay



Dalvin Cook will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has taken 226 attempts for a team-leading 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 30 passes for 221 yards (14.7 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 416 times this season, and he's taken 226 of those attempts (54.3%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 18th in the NFL, conceding 115.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Cook has 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

