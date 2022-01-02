Dalvin Cook will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has taken 226 attempts for a team-leading 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

And he has caught 30 passes for 221 yards (14.7 per game).

His team has run the ball 416 times this season, and he's taken 226 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cook has averaged 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers, 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 18th in the NFL, conceding 115.3 yards per game.

This year the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Cook has 294 yards on 55 carries (98.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

