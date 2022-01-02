Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has had 182 carries for a team-leading 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 426 times this season, and he's taken 182 of those attempts (42.7%).
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jaguars are 24th in the NFL, allowing 123.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Harris rushed 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 214 yards (71.3 per game) on 28 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

182

42.7%

857

12

36

45.6%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

110

25.8%

465

3

19

24.1%

4.2

Brandon Bolden

36

8.5%

176

0

7

8.9%

4.9

Mac Jones

39

9.2%

113

0

7

8.9%

2.9

Powered By Data Skrive