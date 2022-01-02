There will be player prop bets available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has had 182 carries for a team-leading 857 rushing yards (57.1 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He also averages 5.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.

His team has run the ball 426 times this season, and he's taken 182 of those attempts (42.7%).

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In terms of defending against the run, the Jaguars are 24th in the NFL, allowing 123.5 yards per game.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Harris rushed 18 times for 103 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 214 yards (71.3 per game) on 28 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 182 42.7% 857 12 36 45.6% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 110 25.8% 465 3 19 24.1% 4.2 Brandon Bolden 36 8.5% 176 0 7 8.9% 4.9 Mac Jones 39 9.2% 113 0 7 8.9% 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive