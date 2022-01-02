Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 62 catches on 111 targets, with a team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the ball 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
- The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 250.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Mooney was targeted nine times and racked up 57 yards on five receptions.
- Mooney has 11 catches on 21 targets for 139 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.3 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Marquise Goodwin
35
7.6%
18
300
1
1
1.9%
