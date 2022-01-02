Before placing any wagers on Darnell Mooney's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 62 catches on 111 targets, with a team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the ball 48.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.

The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 250.1 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Mooney was targeted nine times and racked up 57 yards on five receptions.

Mooney has 11 catches on 21 targets for 139 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7% Marquise Goodwin 35 7.6% 18 300 1 1 1.9%

Powered By Data Skrive