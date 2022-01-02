Skip to main content
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Darnell Mooney's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 62 catches on 111 targets, with a team-high 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 111 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the ball 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney had 36 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Giants, 17.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Giants.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 250.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Mooney was targeted nine times and racked up 57 yards on five receptions.
  • Mooney has 11 catches on 21 targets for 139 yards over his last three games, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Marquise Goodwin

35

7.6%

18

300

1

1

1.9%

