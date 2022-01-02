Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 453 yards on 123 carries (30.2 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 403 receiving yards (26.9 per game) on 41 catches, with two TDs.
- He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Conceding 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).
- He also caught three passes for 30 yards.
- Williams has totaled 75 rushing yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
Powered By Data Skrive