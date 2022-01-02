There will be player prop bets available for Darrel Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 453 yards on 123 carries (30.2 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He also has 403 receiving yards (26.9 per game) on 41 catches, with two TDs.

He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

Conceding 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).

He also caught three passes for 30 yards.

Williams has totaled 75 rushing yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive