Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Darrel Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 453 yards on 123 carries (30.2 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 403 receiving yards (26.9 per game) on 41 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has handled 123, or 32.5%, of his team's 379 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 47.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Conceding 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Williams carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).
  • He also caught three passes for 30 yards.
  • Williams has totaled 75 rushing yards on 18 carries (25.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive