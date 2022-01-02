Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has piled up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Henderson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, surrendering 85.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Ravens have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Vikings, Henderson carried the ball one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).
  • Henderson has run for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

