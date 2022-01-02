Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has piled up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Henderson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, surrendering 85.6 yards per game.
- This season the Ravens have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Vikings, Henderson carried the ball one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).
- Henderson has run for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
Powered By Data Skrive