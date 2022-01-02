Sportsbooks have installed player props for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has piled up 688 yards (45.9 per game) on 149 attempts with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 29 passes for 176 yards (11.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 149, or 39.9%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Henderson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens are 39.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, surrendering 85.6 yards per game.

This season the Ravens have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Vikings, Henderson carried the ball one time for 17 yards (17 yards per carry).

Henderson has run for 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

Powered By Data Skrive