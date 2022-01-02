Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before placing any bets on Davante Adams' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams' 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 per game) are tops amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 148 times, and has 106 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 28.7% (148 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
  • Adams (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those seven games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • This week Adams will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.
  • Adams' 33 targets have led to 26 grabs for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

Allen Lazard

48

9.3%

29

366

5

12

12.2%

