Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 per game) are tops amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 148 times, and has 106 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 28.7% (148 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
- Adams (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those seven games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- This week Adams will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.
- Adams' 33 targets have led to 26 grabs for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
Allen Lazard
48
9.3%
29
366
5
12
12.2%
