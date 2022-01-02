Before placing any bets on Davante Adams' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 per game) are tops amongst the Packers. He's been targeted 148 times, and has 106 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 28.7% (148 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Adams (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those seven games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (269.7 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.

Adams' 33 targets have led to 26 grabs for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and five touchdowns over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2% Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2%

