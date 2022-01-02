Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 183 times for 713 yards (47.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
- His team has run the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Over his two career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Giants Montgomery has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 125.3 yards per game.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Seahawks, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added seven receptions for 61 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Montgomery has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 123 yards (41.0 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
183
43.3%
713
5
33
46.5%
3.9
Justin Fields
72
17.0%
420
2
9
12.7%
5.8
Khalil Herbert
97
22.9%
413
2
8
11.3%
4.3
Damien Williams
40
9.5%
164
2
8
11.3%
4.1
