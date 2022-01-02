Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Montgomery, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 183 times for 713 yards (47.5 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 277 yards (18.5 per game).

His team has run the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Over his two career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game versus the Giants, 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Giants Montgomery has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 125.3 yards per game.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Seahawks, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 45 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added seven receptions for 61 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Montgomery has rushed for 147 yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 18 passes for 123 yards (41.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 183 43.3% 713 5 33 46.5% 3.9 Justin Fields 72 17.0% 420 2 9 12.7% 5.8 Khalil Herbert 97 22.9% 413 2 8 11.3% 4.3 Damien Williams 40 9.5% 164 2 8 11.3% 4.1

