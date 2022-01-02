Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has passed for 2,200 yards while completing 66.6% of his throws (219-of-329), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (146.7 yards per game).
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (1.9 ypg) on 13 carries.
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills racked up 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
