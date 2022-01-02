Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) play the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has passed for 2,200 yards while completing 66.6% of his throws (219-of-329), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (146.7 yards per game).
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (1.9 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills racked up 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

