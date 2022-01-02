There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-11) play the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has passed for 2,200 yards while completing 66.6% of his throws (219-of-329), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (146.7 yards per game).

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (1.9 ypg) on 13 carries.

The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills racked up 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 68.9% of his passes (73-of-106), with five touchdowns and one interception.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1%

