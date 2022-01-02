Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 46 receptions (on 64 targets) have led to 538 receiving yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 11.0% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
- Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Knox has caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 36.3 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
