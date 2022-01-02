Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Dawson Knox's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 receptions (on 64 targets) have led to 538 receiving yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 11.0% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
  • Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Knox has caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 36.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

