Before placing any wagers on Dawson Knox's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Knox's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 receptions (on 64 targets) have led to 538 receiving yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 11.0% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times and recorded two catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Knox has caught 13 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 36.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

