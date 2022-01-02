Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

DeAndre Carter has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 19.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 43 times.
  • Carter has been the target of 43 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a TD catch.
  • The Eagles are allowing 228.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Carter put together a five-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • During his last three games, Carter has caught five passes for 29 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

