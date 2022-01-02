Publish date:
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 19.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 43 times.
- Carter has been the target of 43 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a TD catch.
- The Eagles are allowing 228.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Carter put together a five-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- During his last three games, Carter has caught five passes for 29 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
