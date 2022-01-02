DeAndre Carter has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's stat line this year shows 24 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 19.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 43 times.

Carter has been the target of 43 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 8.7% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carter has averaged 36.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Eagles, 12.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Eagles, Carter has not had a TD catch.

The Eagles are allowing 228.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Carter put together a five-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

During his last three games, Carter has caught five passes for 29 yards. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive