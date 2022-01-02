Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has hauled in 70 passes for a team-high 1,247 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times and averages 83.1 yards per game.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 253.7 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Samuel caught nine passes for 159 yards (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.
- During his last three games, Samuel has collected 241 yards on 14 catches, averaging 80.3 yards per game on 17 targets.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
