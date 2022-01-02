Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

There will be player prop bets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has hauled in 70 passes for a team-high 1,247 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times and averages 83.1 yards per game.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Samuel caught nine passes for 159 yards (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.
  • During his last three games, Samuel has collected 241 yards on 14 catches, averaging 80.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

