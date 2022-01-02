There will be player prop bets available for Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has hauled in 70 passes for a team-high 1,247 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times and averages 83.1 yards per game.

Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Samuel caught nine passes for 159 yards (17.7 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times.

During his last three games, Samuel has collected 241 yards on 14 catches, averaging 80.3 yards per game on 17 targets.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive