There will be player props available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr accounts for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his 559 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all of those games against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are giving up 248.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive