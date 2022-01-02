Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player props available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr accounts for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his 559 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all of those games against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are giving up 248.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

