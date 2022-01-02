Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr accounts for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 66 of his 559 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all of those games against the Colts, Carr threw multiple TDs.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are giving up 248.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Carr has thrown for 700 passing yards over his last three games (233.3 per game) and has a 72.2% completion percentage (78-of-108), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
