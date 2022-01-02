Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

DeSean Jackson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has grabbed 19 passes (on 31 targets) for 449 yards (29.9 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Jackson collected zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Colts, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
  • Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 31st in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson caught four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
  • During his last three games, Jackson has hauled in 74 yards (on six grabs).

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

