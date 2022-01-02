DeSean Jackson has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has grabbed 19 passes (on 31 targets) for 449 yards (29.9 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jackson collected zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Colts, 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 31st in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson caught four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.

During his last three games, Jackson has hauled in 74 yards (on six grabs).

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 - Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

