Devin Singletary will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has run for a team-leading 672 yards on 146 attempts (44.8 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He also has 204 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 38 catches.

He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 22nd in the NFL, allowing 120.9 yards per game.

Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Singletary picked up 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught five passes for 39 yards.

Singletary has 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 86 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 146 38.0% 672 4 24 29.6% 4.6 Josh Allen 102 26.6% 619 4 23 28.4% 6.1 Zack Moss 86 22.4% 298 4 25 30.9% 3.5 Matt Breida 26 6.8% 125 1 3 3.7% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive