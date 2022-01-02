Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has run for a team-leading 672 yards on 146 attempts (44.8 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He also has 204 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 38 catches.
- He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 22nd in the NFL, allowing 120.9 yards per game.
- Singletary and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Singletary picked up 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught five passes for 39 yards.
- Singletary has 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also averaged 28.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 86 yards.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
146
38.0%
672
4
24
29.6%
4.6
Josh Allen
102
26.6%
619
4
23
28.4%
6.1
Zack Moss
86
22.4%
298
4
25
30.9%
3.5
Matt Breida
26
6.8%
125
1
3
3.7%
4.8
