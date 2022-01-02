Devonta Freeman will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 479 rushing yards on 114 attempts (31.9 yards per carry), and five touchdowns.

And he has added 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has rushed the ball 449 times this season, and he's taken 114 of those attempts (25.4%).

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in four matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.9 yards per game.

This year the Rams have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman rushed for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Freeman has 103 yards on 25 carries (34.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

