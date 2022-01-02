Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) take on the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has grabbed 58 passes for a team-high 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 54.7 yards per game.

Smith has been the target of 94 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Smith collected 40 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Football Team, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 280.2 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have allowed 33 passing TDs this year (2.2 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Smith was targeted seven times, totaling 80 yards on five receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Smith's 10 grabs over his last three games have turned into 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 16 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

