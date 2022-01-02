Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He has added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 119, or 33.6%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bears.
- The Bears allow 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Booker carried the ball six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
- Booker added four catches for 19 yards.
- In his last three games, Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 carries (52.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He also has 10 catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
