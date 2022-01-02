Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Devontae Booker's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) take on the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He has added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 119, or 33.6%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bears.
  • The Bears allow 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Booker carried the ball six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • Booker added four catches for 19 yards.
  • In his last three games, Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 carries (52.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 10 catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

