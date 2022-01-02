Before placing any wagers on Devontae Booker's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) take on the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 carries (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

He has added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 119, or 33.6%, of his team's 354 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bears.

The Bears allow 124.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Booker carried the ball six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

Booker added four catches for 19 yards.

In his last three games, Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 carries (52.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He also has 10 catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

