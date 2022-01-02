Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's team-leading 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) have come on 92 receptions (144 targets) including seven touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.
- Johnson (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
- Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.
- This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson grabbed six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Johnson has grabbed 16 passes (24 targets) for 165 yards (55.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
