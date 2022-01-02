Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's team-leading 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) have come on 92 receptions (144 targets) including seven touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.
  • Johnson (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
  • Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.
  • This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson grabbed six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Johnson has grabbed 16 passes (24 targets) for 165 yards (55.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

