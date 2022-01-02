Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-leading 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) have come on 92 receptions (144 targets) including seven touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 144 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.

Johnson (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).

Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.

This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Johnson grabbed six passes for 51 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Johnson has grabbed 16 passes (24 targets) for 165 yards (55.0 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

