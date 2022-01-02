Publish date:
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Peoples-Jones has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a team-high 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 49 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
- Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Peoples-Jones has averaged 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Steelers, 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Peoples-Jones hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes on 21 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
Austin Hooper
56
12.2%
36
317
3
11
22.0%
