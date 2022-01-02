Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Peoples-Jones has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a team-high 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 49 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Peoples-Jones has averaged 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Steelers, 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.
  • The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Peoples-Jones hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes on 21 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

Austin Hooper

56

12.2%

36

317

3

11

22.0%

