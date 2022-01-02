Donovan Peoples-Jones has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Peoples-Jones has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a team-high 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 49 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Peoples-Jones has averaged 4.8 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Steelers, 35.7 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a TD catch.

The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Peoples-Jones hauled in one pass for five yards while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Peoples-Jones has caught 10 passes on 21 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0% Austin Hooper 56 12.2% 36 317 3 11 22.0%

