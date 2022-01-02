Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has handled 165, or 38.3%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 30th in the league, conceding 141.3 yards per game.
- This season the Texans have conceded 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
- Mitchell has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
165
38.3%
759
5
18
34.6%
4.6
Deebo Samuel
44
10.2%
301
7
10
19.2%
6.8
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
18.3%
294
2
9
17.3%
3.7
Trey Sermon
41
9.5%
167
1
1
1.9%
4.1
