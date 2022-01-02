Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Elijah Mitchell has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has handled 165, or 38.3%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 30th in the league, conceding 141.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans have conceded 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • Mitchell has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

165

38.3%

759

5

18

34.6%

4.6

Deebo Samuel

44

10.2%

301

7

10

19.2%

6.8

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

18.3%

294

2

9

17.3%

3.7

Trey Sermon

41

9.5%

167

1

1

1.9%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive