Elijah Mitchell has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

San Francisco's top rusher, Mitchell, has carried the ball 165 times for 759 yards (50.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has handled 165, or 38.3%, of his team's 431 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 30th in the league, conceding 141.3 yards per game.

This season the Texans have conceded 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

Mitchell has 0 rushing yards on zero attempts (0.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 165 38.3% 759 5 18 34.6% 4.6 Deebo Samuel 44 10.2% 301 7 10 19.2% 6.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 18.3% 294 2 9 17.3% 3.7 Trey Sermon 41 9.5% 167 1 1 1.9% 4.1

