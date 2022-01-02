Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 626 yards receiving on 42 catches (72 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 41.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 253.7 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and picked up 20 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Sanders racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 15.0 receiving yards.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive