Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 626 yards receiving on 42 catches (72 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 41.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 253.7 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and picked up 20 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Sanders racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 15.0 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

