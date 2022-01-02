Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 626 yards receiving on 42 catches (72 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 253.7 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Sanders was targeted four times and picked up 20 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Sanders racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 15.0 receiving yards.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

