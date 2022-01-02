Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Engram and the New York Giants (4-11) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has caught 44 passes on 66 targets for 392 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 26.1 yards per game.

Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Engram has averaged 21.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 10.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times, picking up 17 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Engram hauled in 58 yards (on nine catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 19.3 yards per game.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

