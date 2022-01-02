Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 210 times for 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 45 passes for 270 yards (18.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Cardinals Elliott has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott rushed for 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Elliott tacked on one catch for five yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on five catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive