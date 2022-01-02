Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ezekiel Elliott, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 210 times for 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 45 passes for 270 yards (18.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Cardinals Elliott has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.

The Cardinals have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott rushed for 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Elliott tacked on one catch for five yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on five catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

