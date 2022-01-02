Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Elliott, has carried the ball 210 times for 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 45 passes for 270 yards (18.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has handled 210, or 49.5%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Cardinals Elliott has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Elliott rushed for 37 yards on nine carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Elliott tacked on one catch for five yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- During his last three games, Elliott has piled up 134 yards (44.7 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on five catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
210
49.5%
899
10
34
51.5%
4.3
Tony Pollard
127
30.0%
710
2
15
22.7%
5.6
Dak Prescott
43
10.1%
126
1
14
21.2%
2.9
Corey Clement
26
6.1%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
