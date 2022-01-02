George Kittle will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has also chipped in with 65 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 85 times, producing 58.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the football 48.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Kittle's 10 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Texans are 60.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.7 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have conceded 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Kittle was targeted three times and picked up 21 yards on two receptions.

Kittle hauled in 265 yards (on 21 catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 88.3 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive