The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will face each other in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.

Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

The Bulldogs put up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).

When Georgia picks up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).

When Alabama puts up more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.

In games that Alabama picks up over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats