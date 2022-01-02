Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.
- In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.
- Monday's over/under is 27.9 points lower than the two team's combined 80.4 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 13 times this season and are 8-5 ATS in those contests.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs put up 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (298.9).
- When Georgia picks up over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).
- When Alabama puts up more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- In games that Alabama picks up over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20