Before placing any bets on Gerald Everett's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has 422 yards receiving on 44 catches (55 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Everett has been the target of 12.5% (55 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Everett's seven receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Lions.

The Lions are giving up 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Everett was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 68 yards (17 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Everett has tacked on 10 grabs for 143 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 11 times and put up 47.7 receiving yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

