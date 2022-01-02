Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to continue their four-game winning run versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 73.3% of Minnesota's games (11/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 8.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Green Bay is 11-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers rack up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Vikings give up.
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers average 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Vikings give up per outing (379.0).
  • In games that Green Bay totals over 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).
  • Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Vikings rack up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings collect 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.
  • In games that Minnesota churns out over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 7-0 overall, and 6-1 against the spread, at home.
  • This year, Green Bay has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.
  • This season, in eight away games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 48.8 points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

