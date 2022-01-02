The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will try to continue their four-game winning run versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points 10 of 15 times.

So far this season, 73.3% of Minnesota's games (11/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.1, is 8.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 6.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 11-4-0 against the spread this year.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Packers rack up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per contest the Vikings give up.

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.

The Packers average 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Vikings give up per outing (379.0).

In games that Green Bay totals over 379.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 12 fewer than the Vikings have forced (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

The Vikings rack up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers give up (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings collect 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.

In games that Minnesota churns out over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 7-0 overall, and 6-1 against the spread, at home.

This year, Green Bay has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

This season, in eight away games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.

This season, Vikings away games average 48.8 points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

