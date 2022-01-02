Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 32.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.6% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and picked up nine yards on one reception.
  • Henry has added seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 28.7 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive