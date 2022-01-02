Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 32.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.6% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and picked up nine yards on one reception.
- Henry has added seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 28.7 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
