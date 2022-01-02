Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 32.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.6% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his four matchups against the Jaguars, Henry's 17.2 receiving yards average is 17.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and picked up nine yards on one reception.

Henry has added seven receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 28.7 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

