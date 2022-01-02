Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 114 times and has totaled 92 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his two matchups against the Colts, Renfrow's 28 receiving yards average is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- In two matchups with the Colts, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts' defense is 31st in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and totaled 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Renfrow has 19 catches (on 22 targets) for 189 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
