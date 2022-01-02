In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Renfrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 114 times and has totaled 92 receptions and six touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 114 of his team's 559 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his two matchups against the Colts, Renfrow's 28 receiving yards average is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In two matchups with the Colts, Renfrow has not had a touchdown catch.

The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 31st in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Renfrow was targeted three times and totaled 40 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Renfrow has 19 catches (on 22 targets) for 189 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

Powered By Data Skrive