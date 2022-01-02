The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.4 points fewer than the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Colts have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).

The Colts average 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Raiders surrender.

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.8 points.

The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per contest (335.3).

When Indianapolis amasses over 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 15 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Raiders have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more this season.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This season the Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Raiders average 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346.0).

In games that Las Vegas totals more than 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in eight games at home, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Las Vegas is 4-3 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.

In seven away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

