January 2, 2022
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17.

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.4 points fewer than the 46.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 3.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Indianapolis is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Colts have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 15 set point totals (53.3%).
  • The Colts average 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Raiders surrender.
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.8 points.
  • The Colts collect 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per contest (335.3).
  • When Indianapolis amasses over 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (13).
  • In Las Vegas' 15 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 5 points or more this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This season the Raiders score per game (21.1) than the Colts surrender (21.1).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Raiders average 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts give up (346.0).
  • In games that Las Vegas totals more than 346.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in eight games at home, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Las Vegas is 4-3 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • In seven away games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

