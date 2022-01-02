Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 68 passes and leads his team with 1,163 receiving yards plus 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 77.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase grabbed seven passes for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Chase has racked up 68.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

