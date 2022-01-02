Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 68 passes and leads his team with 1,163 receiving yards plus 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 77.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase grabbed seven passes for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three outings, Chase has racked up 68.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
