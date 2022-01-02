Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has hauled in 68 passes and leads his team with 1,163 receiving yards plus 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and averages 77.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase grabbed seven passes for 125 yards (17.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Chase has racked up 68.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

