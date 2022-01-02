Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) are a team high. He has 71 receptions (110 targets) and one touchdown.
  • Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
  • Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.
  • Meyers has recorded 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game), reeling in 12 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive