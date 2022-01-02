Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) are a team high. He has 71 receptions (110 targets) and one touchdown.
- Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
- Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.
- Meyers has recorded 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game), reeling in 12 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
