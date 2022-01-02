Before placing any bets on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) are a team high. He has 71 receptions (110 targets) and one touchdown.

Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 59 yards on six receptions.

Meyers has recorded 103 receiving yards (34.3 per game), reeling in 12 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

