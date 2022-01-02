Publish date:
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Guyton has tacked on 23 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 37 times, producing 25.7 yards per game.
- Guyton has been the target of 6.4% (37 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 7.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- Guyton's five catches have led to 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted five times.
Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jalen Guyton
37
6.4%
23
386
3
5
5.6%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
