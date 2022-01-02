Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Jalen Guyton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jalen Guyton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Guyton's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Guyton has tacked on 23 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 37 times, producing 25.7 yards per game.
  • Guyton has been the target of 6.4% (37 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 7.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • Guyton's five catches have led to 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted five times.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jalen Guyton

37

6.4%

23

386

3

5

5.6%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

