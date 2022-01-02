Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jalen Guyton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Guyton's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Guyton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Guyton has tacked on 23 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 37 times, producing 25.7 yards per game.

Guyton has been the target of 6.4% (37 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Guyton has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Guyton's 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Broncos are 7.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Guyton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have conceded 18 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Guyton did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

Guyton's five catches have led to 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted five times.

Guyton's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jalen Guyton 37 6.4% 23 386 3 5 5.6% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive