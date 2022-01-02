Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has passed for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his throws (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.3 yards per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Washington

In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.

The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 280.2 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3%

