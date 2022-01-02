Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has passed for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his throws (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.3 yards per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 280.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

