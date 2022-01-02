Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has passed for 2,930 yards while completing 61.1% of his throws (248-of-406), with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (195.3 yards per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 740 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 132 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts has attempted 53 of his 406 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 91.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts threw threw once over those three games against the Football Team, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 280.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have given up 33 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Hurts went 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 45 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
