There will be player prop bet markets available for Jamaal Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for 536 yards on 129 carries (35.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 126 receiving yards (8.4 per game) on 22 catches.

He has received 129 of his team's 379 carries this season (34.0%).

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, Williams averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams, in three matchups against the Seahawks, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, conceding 114.6 yards per game.

The Seahawks have conceded 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Williams racked up 77 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

