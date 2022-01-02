Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has 187 attempts for a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 187, or 42.9%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cowboys.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are 12th in the NFL, giving up 109.5 yards per game.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 11 catches for 125 yards.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 42.9% 700 14 39 43.3% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 98 22.5% 539 2 16 17.8% 5.5 Kyler Murray 74 17.0% 344 5 23 25.6% 4.6 Eno Benjamin 25 5.7% 84 1 1 1.1% 3.4

