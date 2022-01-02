Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has 187 attempts for a team-high 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) and 14 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 187, or 42.9%, of his team's 436 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cowboys.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Cowboys are 12th in the NFL, giving up 109.5 yards per game.
- This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
- During his last three games, Conner has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 11 catches for 125 yards.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
42.9%
700
14
39
43.3%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
98
22.5%
539
2
16
17.8%
5.5
Kyler Murray
74
17.0%
344
5
23
25.6%
4.6
Eno Benjamin
25
5.7%
84
1
1
1.1%
3.4
