January 2, 2022
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jamison Crowder ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder's 50 grabs (on 71 targets) have netted him 431 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Crowder's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Buccaneers are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • This week Crowder will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
  • Crowder's stat line over his last three outings shows eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

