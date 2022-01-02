Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jamison Crowder ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder's 50 grabs (on 71 targets) have netted him 431 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Crowder's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Buccaneers are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Crowder will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.6 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.

Crowder's stat line over his last three outings shows eight catches for 59 yards. He put up 19.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 14 times.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8%

