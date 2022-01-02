Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Goff has put up 3,007 passing yards (200.5 yards per game) while going 311-for-464 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 17 carries.
- The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Goff averages 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 149.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 284.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Goff has racked up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-for-65) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
