Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Goff has put up 3,007 passing yards (200.5 yards per game) while going 311-for-464 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 17 carries.
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Goff averages 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 149.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 284.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Goff has racked up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-for-65) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive