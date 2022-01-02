There will be player prop betting options available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Goff has put up 3,007 passing yards (200.5 yards per game) while going 311-for-464 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also adds 87 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 17 carries.

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Goff averages 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks, 149.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 284.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Goff has racked up 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (45-for-65) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7%

