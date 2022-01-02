Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 177 of those attempts (44.2%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chargers.

Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Williams picked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has seven catches for 27 receiving yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

