January 2, 2022
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Javonte Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 177 of those attempts (44.2%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chargers.
  • Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Williams picked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has seven catches for 27 receiving yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

