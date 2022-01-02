Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has carried the ball 177 times for a team-high 827 yards (55.1 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 40 catches for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 400 times this season, and he's taken 177 of those attempts (44.2%).
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams ran for a touchdown in that game against the Chargers.
- Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 140.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Williams picked up 12 yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has seven catches for 27 receiving yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
177
44.2%
827
4
23
32.4%
4.7
Melvin Gordon III
181
45.2%
765
7
34
47.9%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.5%
106
2
10
14.1%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
1.0%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
