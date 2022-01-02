Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has racked up 96 catches for 941 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 receiving yards per game.
  • Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
  • Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans are giving up 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Waddle has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging 60.7 yards in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive