Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has racked up 96 catches for 941 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 receiving yards per game.
- Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
- Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans are giving up 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Waddle has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging 60.7 yards in his last three games.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
Powered By Data Skrive