There will be player prop bet markets available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has racked up 96 catches for 941 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 receiving yards per game.

Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.

Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans are giving up 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 92-yard performance against the Saints last week on 10 catches while being targeted 12 times and scoring one touchdown.

Waddle has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown, averaging 60.7 yards in his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

