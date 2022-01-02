Publish date:
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game) on the ground this year.
- He's also caught 28 passes for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, McNichols has rushed for 73 yards (24.3 per game) on 21 carries.
McNichols' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jeremy McNichols
39
8.1%
142
0
5
6.8%
3.6
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
