January 2, 2022
Publish date:

Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Jeremy McNichols has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game) on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 28 passes for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, McNichols has rushed for 73 yards (24.3 per game) on 21 carries.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jeremy McNichols

39

8.1%

142

0

5

6.8%

3.6

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

