Jeremy McNichols has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. McNichols' Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 yards per game) on the ground this year.

He's also caught 28 passes for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

McNichols put together a 31-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).

During his last three games, McNichols has rushed for 73 yards (24.3 per game) on 21 carries.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jeremy McNichols 39 8.1% 142 0 5 6.8% 3.6 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

