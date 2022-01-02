Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo has attempted 51 of his 409 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Garoppolo's 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo had a TD pass once over that time.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Powered By Data Skrive