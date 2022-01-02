Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo has attempted 51 of his 409 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

Garoppolo's 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo had a TD pass once over that time.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9%

