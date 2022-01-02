Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (232.9 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 68% of his throws and collecting 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 51 of his 409 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Garoppolo's 167 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo had a TD pass once over that time.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 253.7 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Garoppolo racked up 322 yards while completing 74.3% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71.7% of his passes (71-of-99), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

