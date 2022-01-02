Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 35 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Burrow completed 80.4% of his passes for 525 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Burrow added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
- Burrow has passed for 1,030 yards while completing 75.5% of his throws (77-of-102), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (343.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
