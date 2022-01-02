Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 35 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Burrow completed 80.4% of his passes for 525 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • Burrow added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
  • Burrow has passed for 1,030 yards while completing 75.5% of his throws (77-of-102), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (343.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

