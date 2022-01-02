Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 35 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per game.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

This week Burrow will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Burrow completed 80.4% of his passes for 525 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

Burrow added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Burrow has passed for 1,030 yards while completing 75.5% of his throws (77-of-102), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (343.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also added 39 rushing yards (13.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5%

